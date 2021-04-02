Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Drops By 21.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 221,655 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

