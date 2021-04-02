Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 50.0%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE CNF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 1,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,913. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.