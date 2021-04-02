Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rises By 63.0%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

