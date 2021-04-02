Short Interest in Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Rises By 58.1%

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCDX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Get Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics alerts:

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.