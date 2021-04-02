Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Drops By 17.7%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 311.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,679,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,392,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 861,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 79,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

