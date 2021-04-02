Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 24.7%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

BCX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 465,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

