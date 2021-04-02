Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Expands By 44.0%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 24.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BIO-key International stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

