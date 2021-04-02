Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Decreases By 26.1%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

B stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 341,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

