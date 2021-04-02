Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Declines By 22.5%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 899,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,485.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOCIF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

