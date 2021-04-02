Short Interest in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Drops By 26.4%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 623,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Artius Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

