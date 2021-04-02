Short Interest in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Decreases By 19.4%

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.