Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Expands By 62.4%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

