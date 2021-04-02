Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 36.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 308,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADTX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc

