Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

