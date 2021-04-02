Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.8% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.01. 1,063,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.49 and its 200-day moving average is $520.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

