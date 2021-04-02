Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $4.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $240.32. 110,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,695. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $140.28 and a one year high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.