Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $1.26 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Twilio makes up about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

