Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,863 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 1,246,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

