Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $969,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

DPZ stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $373.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.