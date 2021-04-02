Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Shares of 10,953 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 409,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,246. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

