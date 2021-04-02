Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,971 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. CoStar Group accounts for 2.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded up $39.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $861.38. The stock had a trading volume of 309,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $841.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.17 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

