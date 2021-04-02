Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,699,000 after buying an additional 184,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

ADSK stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. 1,509,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,954 shares of company stock worth $14,565,912 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

