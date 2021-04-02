Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STTK) Lock-Up Period To End on April 7th

Shattuck Labs’ (NASDAQ:STTK) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Shattuck Labs had issued 11,882,352 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Shattuck Labs’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STTK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,203,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $16,202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.