Shadows Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003765 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $21.52 million and $5.61 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

