SF Capital (SFCP) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SF Capital has a market cap of $82,888.62 and approximately $37.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00282728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.88 or 0.00768147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00090626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010072 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.