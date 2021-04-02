Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

STRNY opened at $31.49 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

