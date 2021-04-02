Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,284 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 698% compared to the typical volume of 161 put options.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $542,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRG opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

