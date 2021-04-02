Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0327 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $65.50 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

