Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $835,993,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. 1,377,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,654. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53.

