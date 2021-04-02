Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.36. 220,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,272. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $171.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.