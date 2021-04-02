Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. 959,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,920. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.52 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

