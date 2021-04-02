Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,089. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

