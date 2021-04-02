Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEKEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.22 and a beta of 1.18. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

