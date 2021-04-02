SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.