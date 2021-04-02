Secret (SCRT) One Day Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Secret has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00005539 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $228.92 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.64 or 0.00407561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.28 or 0.05006415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,405,751 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.