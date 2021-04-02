Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

