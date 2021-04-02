Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 281,450 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

