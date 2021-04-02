Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €65.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.04 ($84.75).

ETR G24 opened at €66.00 ($77.65) on Monday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

