Scotiabank Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.27.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

