Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,182. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

