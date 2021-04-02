Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,993,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.