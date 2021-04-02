Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.87 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Patterson Companies worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

