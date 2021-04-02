Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

SID opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

