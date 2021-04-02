Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.95 Million Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

