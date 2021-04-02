Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of SHLRF stock remained flat at $$290.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. Schindler has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

