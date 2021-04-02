SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 2%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.59.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

