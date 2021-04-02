Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €84.20 ($99.06) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.81.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

