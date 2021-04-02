Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of DPW opened at €46.52 ($54.73) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.17. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

