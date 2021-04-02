Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $162.46 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

