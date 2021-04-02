Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,050 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

